Memorial Day: Intermittent storms possible

Memorial Day forecast…

With many wanting to take advantage of the holiday, you’ll want to keep an eye on the sky. As a system becomes stationary to the west, showers and thunderstorms will be possible. The first chance will be through the early afternoon. There could be an isolated strong storm with gusty winds but this will not be our only storm chance.

As the afternoon takes a break from the rain, temperatures will return to the sticky 80s. But, it will create another unstable atmosphere and the active pattern will take advantage. Late evening thunderstorms will pop-up with an isolated strong storm possible. Gusty winds and large hail will be possible within the strong storms.

Continuing storms…

Showers and thunderstorms will be periodic as the system lingers. There will be other chances for strong to severe storms to develop Tuesday evening.

Temperatures with the stationary front will continue to bring in the 80s for much of the region. But showers will be possible until Thursday morning and then we’ll cool off.

Drying out…

A high-pressure system will finally take over. This will bring back the sunshine, which will be needed to dry out the saturated ground. Yet, this will bring back in temperatures that are more near average for this time of the year.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett