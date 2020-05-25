21,315 cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, 12 new deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota health officials have confirmed 745 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the statewide total to 21,315.

The updated report Sunday includes 12 deaths from COVID-19, for a statewide total of 881. Officials said 717 deaths have occurred among residents of long-term care facilities.

A total of 2,676 people have required hospitalization. Of those, 605 remain in those facilities. Approximately 248 are in intensive care.

More than 14,800 people were marked as no longer needing isolation. The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

Minnesota Department of Health

Winona County had one new case on Monday.

No new cases were reported by the state in either Fillmore or Houston counties.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 17 1 Houston 2 0 Winona 78 15 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health and county health departments