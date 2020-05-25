Remembering our fallen heroes

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The pandemic has changed many traditional ceremonies in La Crosse and the surrounding areas. Despite the challenges, a local group called Company-B, Second Wisconsin Civil War Reenactors held a Memorial Day ceremony at the Onalaska Cemetery.

John Dudkiewicz, one of the group members, said they usually hold ceremonies with the La Crosse Memorial Day Association.

"We've been a group in the area for about 30 years. We do local history events and national events," Dudkiewicz said. "History is important so that we remember what those before us had to go through. History teaches us about the freedoms we have today. It is critical to remember that so many fought hard for things we have today."

A couple of the group members are veterans, like William Wojahn, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Wojahn said when he was 11-years-old, his big brother died while serving in Vietnam.

Wojahn has a gold star pendant he wears proudly, as he said it is given to those who have lost a close family member in the war.

"I have an older brother who died as a result of injuries in the Vietnam War," Wojahn said. "I'm a what they call a gold-star son or brother, my mother was a gold-star mother, when he died, this is the reason for this pin."

Nick Peterson, a local man who visited the Onalaska Cemetery with his family, said both of his grandfathers served in W.W.II. and one also in Korea.

"The generation of people who fought in W.W.II are quickly disappearing, unfortunately. We can keep the memories of our fallen heroes alive if we continue to take time out of our busy schedule to pay the respects," Peterson said, "Keeping our veterans on our minds, reminds us that they gave the ultimate sacrifice."

According to Company-B's website, Company-B, Second Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry Association, Inc. is located in La Crosse, Wis, the home of the original company, formed as a militia in 1858 and outfitted in 1859.