Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 8:21 AM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Wabasha County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Wabasha County in southeastern Minnesota…

Northwestern Buffalo County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 900 AM CDT.

* At 820 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pepin, or 7

miles northwest of Wabasha, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

north central Wabasha and northwestern Buffalo Counties, including

the following locations… Maple Springs, Maxville, County Roads 33

And 4, Highway 63 And County 2 and Ella.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…<50MPH