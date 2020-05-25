Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN BUFFALO COUNTY…

At 847 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of

Plum City, or 12 miles north of Wabasha, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include…

Maxville and Ella.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…<50MPH