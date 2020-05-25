Staying safe out on the waterways

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As more people start spending their leisure time on the water, officials are reminding people to stay safe while are having fun.

Throughout the summer, law enforcement will be monitoring boating activity. There must be a personal flotation device on board, and children 13 years old or younger must wear a life jacket. People who are intoxicated should not operate a boat. There are marked speed limits that boaters must follow.

Deputy Sheriff Jordan Stratman of the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office said that boaters should always be aware of what is going on around them.

"We've had barges going through already this year. Just stay clear from in front of them. They can't stop right away," said Stratman. He adds, "We're lucky this year that the river's below flood stage. We don't have as much debris floating around in the water, but definitely watch for trees and other debris coming down the river."

Anyone born on or after January 1, 1989 is required to have a boating license. To sign up for online safety education courses, you can go to the Wisconsin DNR website.