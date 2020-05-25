Summer-Like Weather Sticks Around

Summer is that you?

Whoa what a change in weather we’ve had over the last few days. It feels like it could be mid July out there! Most of us got to the upper 70s to mid 80s across the board. We also had plenty of moisture in the region as dew points were in the mid 60s. A few stronger storms rolled through the Eau Claire area this morning, but we have managed to stay dry here in the Coulee Region. Rain chances return this evening with some scattered showers and t-storms. Right now it looks like storms won’t roll in until after 8 PM. The best chance to see a stronger storm looks to be across NE Iowa.

Warm and Stormy Pattern Continues…

Do we sound like a broken record yet?! We’re looking at yet another day of scattered showers and t-storms with warm and humid conditions for Tuesday. Right now, I think the best chance to see t-storms comes yet again in the afternoon during peak daytime heating. We can expect highs Tuesday in the 80s with dew points near 70 for some. Expect another slight chance for storms for Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

Changes on the way…

We’ll see some pretty big changes in the forecast starting Thursday. We have a slight chance for a shower but a cold front should surge in for Thursday giving us cooler temperatures for Friday and Saturday this weekend. Right now, it looks like cooler Canadian air works in and highs for next weekend could be in the low 70s with some sunshine.

Enjoy your day!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears