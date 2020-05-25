Teen dead, another injured as truck flees Iowa traffic stop

Authorities in south-central Iowa say an 18-year-old driver fleeing a police stop died and his passenger was injured when their vehicle crashed into trees. Television station WOI reports that 18-year-old Memphis Issac Kincade Pickett, of Winterset, died in the crash and his passenger, 21-year-old Quentin Lane Siefkas, was seriously injured. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened Sunday afternoon after a Madison County sheriff’s deputy tried to stop the truck, and a high-speed chase ensued. Investigators say Pickett lost control of the truck on a curve in a country road near Prole and crashed into trees. Pickett was pronounced dead at the scene. Rescuers had to cut into the truck to free Siefkas.