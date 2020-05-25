Ways to honor fallen heroes during pandemic this Memorial Day

(WKOW) -- Although the coronavirus pandemic has canceled most in person events for weeks, there are still ways you can pay respects to fallen heroes this Memorial Day.

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs has moved its annual ceremony online this year. Secretary Mary Kolar, Gov. Tony Evers and others will come together virtually to honor veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The virtual ceremony begins Monday at 9 a.m., featuring speakers, music and history. There is also a National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. on Facebook.

There are resources available online for families to use at home to commemorate and respect those who've died in military service. Click here for a link to the virtual ceremony and tribute gallery.

At 10 a.m., there is a small ceremony at the Onalaska Cemetery presented by the Onalaska American Legion Post 336.