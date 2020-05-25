Wisconsin reports 307 new cases of COVID-19, 4 more deaths

MADISON, Wis. (AP/WXOW) - Wisconsin health officials have reported 307 new cases of the coronavirus and four additional deaths on Monday.

The Department of Health Services update shows that the number of COVID19 cases across the state is 15,584.

The total number of hospitalizations was 2,339, an increase of 24 from Sunday’s report.

The number of deaths related to the coronavirus in Wisconsin is 514.

Statewide, 193,379 tests have come back negative. That’s an increase from 186,206 negative tests reported Sunday.

Health officials said 15% of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin have been hospitalized.

On Monday, health officials released an updated number of recovered cases. That figure stands at 9,207. The statistic seems to rely heavily on the assumption most people recover within a month, rather than actual verification through testing.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show four COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, the same as the last two days. None of the four are in intensive care.

In the region, there are 50 ventilators available according to the state. Four of the ventilators are in use in hospitals as of Monday afternoon.

Grant County has six new cases from over the weekend. They now have 87 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that county according to their health department.