Wisconsin order halting evictions expires Tuesday

(WKOW) -- Those who haven't been able to pay rent during the pandemic could be facing eviction, starting this week.

A state order halting evictions expires Tuesday. Landlords whose tenants have not been paying rent, can file eviction notices.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee spoke with one renter who is worried about eviction.

"If it wasn't for this pandemic, I would be OK. Because I work, and I pay my rent," said Deon, who did not wish to have his last name used.

He said his landlord has been patient with him so far, but when the order expires, others might not be as flexible.

Meanwhile, Gov. Tony Evers announced a $25 million rent assistance program last week, to help those in need.

The state has the federal money now, but officials are still setting up the program to share it

"Early next month we believe that money will be accessible by the folks that need it," Gov. Evers said Wednesday.

The Evers administration says when the program is ready, renters will be able to apply through local housing assistance organizations. If eligible, they could qualify for up to $3,000.