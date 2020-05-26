2 injured when house explodes in Janesville

Authorities say two people have been hurt, including one with serious injuries, after a house exploded in Janesville. Fire Department Battalion Chief Ron Bomkamp says that one tenant had smelled gas for a while and when another tenant lit a cigarette, the home exploded Monday night. Firefighters responded about 9:15 p.m. after neighbors reported the duplex was on fire. The State Journal reported Bomkamp said one side of the duplex was fully engulfed in fire. Two people from that unit were taken to the hospital. One has severe burns. The other has minor injuries. The tenant in the other unit was not injured.