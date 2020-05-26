UPDATE (WKOW) -- Janesville officials are continuing to investigate an explosion and fire that happen Monday night.

At 9:15 p.m. crews responded to 706 Hawthorne Avenue for a report of a residential fire. When they got there they found one side of a duplex fully engulfed.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one with minor injuries and the other with serious injuries, including burns.

The Janesville Fire Department said the fire was contained to one unit, but it was hard to extinguish because natural gas was fueling the fire.

It was completely out after Alliant Energy got to the scene and turned off the gas.

It was reported that one tenant had smelled gas for a while and when the other tenant lit a cigarette, the home exploded.

The person who lives in the other half of the duplex wasn't hurt and is now staying with family in town.

The unit where the explosion happened is a total loss with damage reported at more than $120,000.

JFD stayed on scene throughout the night to watch for hot spots. Tuesday morning, smoke was still seen coming from the rubble.

The investigation will continue Tuesday.

Bomkamp tells 27 News that one of the victims injured is in serious condition. The other has minor injuries. A dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian.

Tuesday morning on Wake Up Wisconsin, we hear from neighbors who jumped into action when they heard the explosion.



