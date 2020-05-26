Another round of strong to severe storms possible

Humid daytime…

It will be another sticky day ahead with an abundance of moisture. Dew points will hover in the 60s (spots in the 70s) as temperatures soar back into the 80s. UFF-DA. The summertime weather is making a stamp this week with another chance at storms to pop-up.

Thunderstorms…

Early sunshine will be around, like the last few days. Then heading into the afternoon the chance for storms to pop-up will exist. Isolated tornadoes, large hail, gusty winds, and brief downpours will be possible within storms. The more likely chance for strong storms will come later in the day. But storms will be able to develop quickly, so keep an eye on the sky!

Remember if you hear thunder roar, head indoors!

Stalling frontal system…

Showers and thunderstorms will diminish overnight to bring a cloudy Wednesday. But, the stationary front will stick around for a few more days. This frontal system will bring more chances for showers and thunderstorms into Thursday. Good news, the storms are looking to be generic storms.

Then the frontal system will finally exit by Thursday evening, which will bring cooler but drier air into the weekend. GOODBYE HUMIDITY.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett