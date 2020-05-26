Black man dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck

The FBI and Minnesota agents are investigating the death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody after video from a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck. The video that was shared online shows the man pleading that he couldn’t breathe. Police spokesman John Elder says officers were called to investigate a report of a forgery at a business about 8 p.m. Monday and found the man matching the suspect’s description in his car. Elder says the man “physically resisted” arrest and appeared to be “suffering medical distress” after he was handcuffed. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died a short time later.