Attanasio, Brewers eye return to game action soon

Milwaukee, Wis. (WXOW) Brewers owner mark Attansio is trying to figure what the start to their season will look like.

When the league gives the green light to go, Attanasio hopes to hold preseason workouts at Miller Park instead of Arizona.

Brewers brass participated in a zoom session with a group of Milwaukee business leaders Tuesday.

Attanasio acknowledged the team would first have to go through the medical protocols and assure state and local officials workouts can be done safely at Miller Park.

But the excitement is there.

"If we're going to play games it's important that we can safely stage those games. To do that, I've talked a lot about partnership and collaboration today. We're going to have to be collaborative with local leaders. Not only politicians but more importantly health care professionals. So teams that can keep their players healthy if we can get back on the field are going to have an advantage over teams that may have a COVID-19 outbreak," Attanasio said.

Attanasio added each team has received a 68-page guide from Major League Baseball on how to proceed once things get going again.