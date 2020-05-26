Evening t-storms, possibly severe…

Severe t-storm ingredients…

Heat and humidity have been increasing this afternoon and into early evening. Add in a slowly moving storm system with good dynamics, and you have the makings for potential severe t-storms. A risk of severe storms is centered over the western portions of our area. Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa represent the highest risk. We will also include portions of Western Wisconsin, including the La Crosse area.

Severe risks…

Large hail, damaging straight line winds, heavy downpours, lightning, and even a small risk of tornadoes are possible from about 4 PM through 10 PM. Keep it tuned to News 19 for updates as t-storms develop and move through.

T-showers possible Wednesday and Thursday…

A secondary chance of rainfall will crop up for Wednesday into Thursday morning, so don’t put your umbrella away after tonight. Highs will remain warmer than average with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. before cooling for Friday and the weekend.

Sunshine returns by the weekend…

Cooler high pressure will bring great weather for Friday through early next week.

Tree pollen forecast...

We are in the midst of tree pollen season, but Oak and Birch pollens will decrease going forward.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a safe evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden