Ex-De Paul player Jalen Coleman-Lands signs with Iowa State

Former DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands is joining Iowa State as a graduate transfer. He averaged 11.1 points per game for the Blue Demons last season. He will be eligible immediately pending his graduation from DePaul. Coleman-Lands began his career at Illinois, where he led the team in 3-pointers made in each of his two seasons. The Indianapolis native was granted a sixth year by the NCAA in early April after sitting out the 2017-18 season as a transfer and being limited to just nine games in 2018-19 because of injury.