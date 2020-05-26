Goodwill opens stores in central Wisconsin

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW): Goodwill stores and training centers in the company's north-central Wisconsin district will be opening up, with extra safety precautions and cleaning precautions in place and reduced hours. Stores open on May 26, and will be open daily from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Stores will have social distancing markers and Plexiglass shields at the registers. Staff will wear masks and gloves while handling donations and will have their temperature checked before coming to work. There will also be stricter cleaning policies in place for high contact areas, and certain areas that are not feasible to consistently clean, such as shopping baskets and fitting rooms, will be closed.