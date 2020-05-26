Iowa officials investigating boat explosion that injured 3

State officials are investigating a boat explosion in central Iowa that injured three people over the Memorial Day weekend. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says in a news release that the explosion happened late Monday afternoon on Saylorville Lake, north of Des Moines. Investigators say gas fumes had accumulated in the engine compartment of the boat and ignited when the boat was started, causing the explosion. Officials say there were eight people aboard the boat at the time of the explosion. Two were treated for minor burns at the scene, and one passenger was taken to a hospital with serious burns.