Local gyms slowly reopen

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As many non-essential businesses continue to open, local gyms are also slowly opening their doors.

Burn Boot Camp and Snap Fitness La Crosse joined the growing list of gyms reopening, but of course things are going to look different.

Members at Burn Boot Camp are required to maintain that six-foot barrier. The owners at Burn say that only 15 people will be allowed at each session, and right now their signature high-fiving for motivation won't be able to happen. Owner Dean Pennel says that they are also making sure each person has a designated space for their workout.

"We've made the spaces about 8 1/2 by 6, which gives us room to move around and still see the trainer and still get a great workout in," said Pennel.

The gym will require temperature checks and proper sanitation before entering and exiting the building, and all equipment will be sprayed down before and after each use.

Pennel says staff cleaned the gym after every work out class before the pandemic, but now they are taking cleaning to the next level.

The La Crosse and Onalaska YMCA will join the list of gyms reopening starting this Sunday, June 1, with phase 1.