Care centers, food plants, drive Minnesota’s test positivity

State health officials say Minneapolis ranks among the top metro areas as measured by the percentage of positive coronavirus tests because the state has prioritized residents of long-term care facilities and food processing plant workers for testing. Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House coronavirus task force, said Friday that Minneapolis ranked fourth in “positivity” among major U.S. metro areas, with about a 13% positive rate. State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Tuesday that’s because Minnesota has been aggressively testing long-term care residents and employees, and food plant workers, and only recently broadened its testing to include the general public.