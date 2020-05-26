New Lisbon man arrested on 8th OWI offense

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Officers had to use a taser to arrest a New Lisbon man on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges Monday evening.

Tomah Police said officers were called to a home on Kilbourn Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for a trespassing complaint. The officers found that Roger D. Harvey, 33, had gone into a home and was sleeping on a bed.

When they woke him, the officers could see signs of intoxication or drug use.

The person who called in the complaint didn't want to pursue charges and simply wanted Harvey out of the residence.

Harvey told police he'd have a friend pick him up. Once outside, Harvey walked away and got into a truck before police could stop him.

A short pursuit ended east of Tomah after Harvey crashed the truck into a ditch along Fountain Avenue.

He was combative once he got out of the truck. He charged at officers demanding they shoot him.

Harvey was taken down by officers but continue to fight. A taser was used to finally get Harvey under arrest.

One officer had knee and hand injuries as a result of the fight with Harvey. He was treated at Tomah Health.

Harvey is now facing charges including fleeing, resisting an officer causing injury, OWI 8th offense, and possession of heroin and methamphetamine.

He is in the Monroe County Jail awaiting a court appearance.