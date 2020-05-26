New website promotes Main Street businesses in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Small local businesses in Wisconsin now have another way to connect with people in the state and beyond.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) unveiled the Main Street Marketplace website Monday.

“Local small businesses have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said in a statement. “This is a great opportunity to help sustain local and small businesses in our downtown districts throughout Wisconsin.”

The stores are all found in one of the 34 Wisconsin Main Street communities.

La Crosse and Viroqua are a part of the Main Street program.

Shops featuring clothing, gifts, and food are among the 230 different businesses on the site.