Police say man found dead in Cedar Rapids home was killed

Police in Cedar Rapids have opened a homicide investigation after determining that a man found dead in a home there last week had been shot to death. Police said in a news release Tuesday that the victim has been identified as 69-year-old Daniel James Spangler. His body was found inside his Cedar Rapids home on Friday by an officer who had been sent to check on his welfare. Police initially said Spangler’s death was suspicious, but that more investigation would be needed. On Tuesday, police said an autopsy had determined that he had died of a gunshot wound. No arrests have been reported.