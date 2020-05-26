Storms bring down trees, power lines

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A brief round of thunderstorms Tuesday evening knocked out power in several places around the area and took down a few trees, too.

Several hundred customers lost power in La Crosse and Monroe counties according to Xcel Energy's outage map.

One of the areas was off near the intersection of Main Street and Midwest Drive in Onalaska where WXOW's Dave Solie reported that a number of homes in that area lost power.

Photos sent to us by viewers showed trees down in La Crosse and near Fountain City Tuesday evening.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Power remained out for more than 300 customers in the La Crosse area past 9:30 p.m.