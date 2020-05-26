Swift firings for Minneapolis officers in death of black man

Firings came swiftly for four Minneapolis police officers after bystander video captured the death of a black man in custody. The video showed the man pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer knelt on his neck and kept his knee there for several minutes after the man stopped moving. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the firings were the “right call.” Monday’s death of George Floyd is under investigation by the FBI and state law enforcement authorities in a process likely to take months. The case drew immediate comparisons to that of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died in 2014 in New York after being placed in a police chokehold.