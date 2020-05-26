La Crosse Public Library is offering computer use by appointment

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - The La Crosse Public Library has added new services in addition to their curbside pick up. By limited appointment only, the library now offers computer and printer access.

Barry McKnight, the Programming and Community Engagement Coordinator for the La Crosse Public Library, said he and staff know how vital internet use is for the public.

"The public library is one of the only places in the community that offers free WiFi," McKnight said. "For some folks, the internet and email access is a lifeline, especially if they have family across the country."

Other programs continue. Families are still able to sign up for the Summer Reading Program and get a yard sign to show off their children who are 'super-readers.'

It's a work in progress, but the library is looking to offer several performers to do digital or pre-recorded versions of entertainment for kids like magic tricks or even musical classes.

Dawn Wacek, the Youth Services Manager, said each week, make-n-take summer reading activities will be available for families. These make-n-takes include a craft or a scavenger hunt.

Library staff said they are doing the best they can to make sure summer programs continue to be fun but in a more safe way.

