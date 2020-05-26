Theatre of the mind: Commonweal to release new podcast play

LANESBORO, Minn. (WXOW) - As performance arts organizations continue the temporary "intermission" caused by the ongoing pandemic, a collaboration in Southeast Minnesota creates a play in podcast form.

The Commonweal Theatre Company worked with Lanesboro Arts and Audacious Raw Theatre to produce Catherine Glynn's original work "The Root River Anthology" in an audio format. A continuing series, the first two parts will go live online over the next few weeks.

Glynn said recreating her stage play as an audio work created some challenges but also provided opportunities. She rewrote the work to help audiences visualize the action and used sound and music to help highlight the tone of the piece.

Inspired by other stage works including "Our Town" and a story featured on NPR, "The Root River Anthology" follows the happenings in a fictional Minnesota town after an epic flood. The community's only phone booth ends up in a local farmyard prompting a number of conversations connecting the past and present.

Part 1 of "The Root River Anthology" goes live on May 30. You can download it by clicking here. Part 2 will release on June 6. A suggested $10 donation helps organizations like the Commonweal and Lanesboro Arts keep going during the pandemic.