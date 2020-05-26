Tomah Health reopening in phases

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) Tomah Health has put plans into place for reopening their facilities.

They'll offer more services to patients on June 1, with some restrictions remaining in place. Social distancing and staying six feet from one another with be a top priority in the hospital, especially in common areas.

All visitors will be screened upon arrival, and masks are mandatory for all staff and visitors, "They will have their temperature taken, they will get asked some questions," said chief nursing officer Tracy Myhre. "We still have some limited visitor policies in place and we will be monitoring that over the different phases as we bring them back. Everyone who comes into the building will get screened and will get a mask. We are obviously one of the safest, we do cleaning on a continual basis so people are safe when they come to the hospital."

Tomah Health also continues to meet with Monroe County health officials on a regular basis to ensure the safety of their patients.