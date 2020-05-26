Brief tornado hits Johnston; wind causes fire in E. Iowa

A tornado briefly touched down Monday evening in the Des Moines suburb of Johnston, uprooting trees and damaging traffic signals. The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado and noted that another severe storm caused a 67 mph wind gust in Newton, east of Des Moines. In eastern Iowa, high winds Monday night near Luxemburg lifted the roof off a barn and crashed it into another building, causing it to collapse onto a hog nursery building. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports the nursery building then caught on fire, killing 300 hogs inside. The Weather Service said more severe weather is expected Tuesday with thunderstorms, heavy rain and a chance of tornadoes.