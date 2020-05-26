Trempealeau County Fair canceled

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Trempealeau County Agricultural Society said that they are calling off the county fair for 2020.

It was scheduled for July 16-19.

The society said in a Facebook post that after assessing the risk, they felt the health and safety of visitors, volunteers, and exhibitors outweighed holding the fair.

Because of the circumstances surrounding the cancellation, they said any youth exhibitor who was aging out of competition this year is eligible to participate next year.

The ag society also announced the closure of the Trempealeau County Fairgrounds through August 31.