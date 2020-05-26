UPDATE: No new La Crosse County cases; 279 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, 3 new deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - On Tuesday, Wisconsin health officials said 279 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with an additional three deaths.

The Department of Health Services update shows that the number of COVID-19 cases across the state is 15,863.

The number of deaths related to the coronavirus in Wisconsin is 517, an increase of three from Monday.

Statewide, 200,874 tests have come back negative. That’s an increase from 193,379 negative tests reported Sunday.

The total number of currently hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Wisconsin is 422.

Health officials said 15% of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin have been hospitalized. A total of 2,362 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.

On Monday, health officials released an updated number of recovered cases. That figure stands at 9,405. The statistic seems to rely heavily on the assumption most people recover within a month, rather than actual verification through testing.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show four COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, the same as the last three days. None of the four are in intensive care.

In the region, there are 50 ventilators available according to the state. Five of the ventilators are in use in hospitals as of Monday afternoon.

No new cases were reported by the La Crosse County Health Department on Tuesday. They did say that they are seeing results come in from the testing site done in Onalaska on May 21. Any new positive cases will be added to the daily case count.

Vernon County now has 19 cases. The Vernon County Health Department said that of those 19, ten are recovered, three are hospitalized, and six are isolating at home.

Two more cases were reported in Grant County for a total of 89. There have been 12 deaths from COVID-19.

The counties on this table update their numbers later in the afternoon. We'll update the information as it becomes available.