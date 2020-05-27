Boys & Girls Clubs bring award ceremony to honorees

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse brought their 'Celebration of Champions' right to the honorees by dropping off ice cream, a plaque, and BGC gear.

The organization then held a virtual ceremony for the over 30 honorees later in the evening. Staff made their way around La Crosse, distributing the gifts to both kids and adults who have shown dedication, leadership, and spirit over the past year.

“Since we can’t have the event, we’re taking it directly into their homes,” said executive director Jake Erickson. "They deserve to be recognized."

Award winners like Mya Kendrick were surprised when staff showed up with an assortment of goodies. Kendrick won 'Female Athlete of the Year' and spends a lot of her time playing sports with both kids and adults.

“It shows that the BGC cares, and they want to show that they care,” said Kendrick.

Tessa Jaekorn won the 'Derrick 'Deke' Kroll Award.' She enjoys the people there, many of whom she now calls friends.

"It’s a really good community to be at, and I meet a lot of new people," said Jaekorn.

Honorees spoke at the evening's event. This was the 54th year of the 'Celebration of Champions.'