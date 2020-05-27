Copeland Park looks toward new concert date, Loggers return

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With many summer plans on hold, The Copeland Park & Events Center staff are working hard to offer some seasonal favorites.

General Manager Ben Kapanke said they set a new date for what was supposed to be the kickoff to their summer concert series. Despite the postponement, headliners Jimmie Allen and Chase Bryant still plan to perform in La Crosse on Sept. 24.

Copeland staff continue to talk with local health and government officials about proper procedures to keep people safe. Kapanke said they want people to feel comfortable coming to the park without compromising the concert experience.

As for the La Crosse Loggers baseball team, Kapanke said new developments with the Northwoods League leadership are promising. With 20+ teams across the region, the league seems to be leaning toward a modified schedule. Teams that feel comfortable playing and hosting games could soon do so.

Stay tuned to News 19 for an official announcement on the Loggers season.