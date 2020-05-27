WATCH 1:30 pm: Gov. Evers, DHS give COVID-19 update
At 1:30 p.m., Governor Tony Evers and members of the Department of Health Services provide an update on relief efforts in the COVID-19 pandemic. They'll also discuss how testing is proceeding across the state.
