Historic SpaceX mission is a “go” for Wednesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WXOW) - SpaceX is officially ready to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. The announcement that the mission is a "go" follows this week's launch readiness review.

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Col. Bob Behnken will blast-off in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket. They will depart from the same Kennedy Space Center launch pad that flew the Apollo missions. This launch comes nearly a decade after the Space Shuttle last took astronauts to orbit from American soil.

Only three countries have launched humans into orbit since 1961: Russia, the US and China in that order. With a successful launch, SpaceX would become the first commercial company to do so.

The launch is scheduled for around 3:30 pm Central Time on Wednesday. You can watch live on NASA's official website.

