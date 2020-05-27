Lansing Bridge between Wisconsin and Iowa closing in June for construction work

Lansing, Iowa (WXOW) - The bridge across the Mississippi River between Lansing and Wisconsin will be closed for nine days in June for construction.

It will be closed from June 6 through June 14 according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Once the initial work is complete, the bridge will reopen to one-lane traffic through the end of July.

While the bridge is closed, traffic will need to cross the river at either the Prairie du Chien/Marquette crossing or at the one in La Crescent.