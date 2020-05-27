Lawmakers to question human services chief on jobless claims

COLUMBUS (AP) — Lawmakers plan to question Ohio’s human services chief about the state’s response to the unprecedented number of claims for unemployment. Kimberly Hall is director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. She was scheduled to appear Wednesday before the House Ways and Means Committee. The committee’s chairman is Republican Derek Merrin from Moncolva in northwestern Ohio. He says the committee has heard from people across the state who had problems receiving unemployment. State officials in at least two other states, Arkansas and Wisconsin, were also expected to respond to similar complaints.