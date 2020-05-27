Local churches discuss the new normal

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local churches have had to come up with unique ways to bring worship services to their members.

Parishioners that attend Mary, Mother Of The Church have told Father Brian Konopa they're anxious to get back to church.

He said for the past two months, parishioners have had the chance to join the church on cable TV or online.

"As a Catholic, I never thought I would have seen the day where I had to close down the church," Father Konopa said. "We are fortunate here to have the technology to record or live stream our masses. This new way of service had us looking and caring for each other in new ways."

The church started what they call a phone-ministry where a parish member is given names of people that could use a welfare check. Some people get a call every month, others every week.

Father Konopa said the church is close to opening this Friday, but first, he and his staff have to petition to the diocese to prove they are prepared to hold mass safely.

Father Konopa said when guests come back to church, things will be different. Every third pew will be used for guests for social distancing, and staff will sanitize all surfaces.

Pastor Harald Bringsjord of Good Shepard Lutheran Church, said Good Shepard would not be opening anytime soon.

Pastor Bringsjord said people could tune in regular Sunday service and children sermons via zoom. Service is also aired on Vimeo.

"We've changed this message on our marquee. It says, 'Ministry goes on, even if the doors are closed.' God breaks through, even when the doors are closed," Pastor Bringsjord said. "We are doing all we can to stay connected to folks."

Good Shepard Lutheran Church is also reaching people by phone to stay connected.