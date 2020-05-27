33 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Minnesota health officials said Wednesday that there were 33 newly reported deaths from COVID-19 in the state.

The updated report raises the statewide death toll to 932. Officials said 759 deaths have occurred among residents of long-term care facilities. 27 of the new deaths were at long-term care or assisted living facilities according to the state.

The Minnesota Department of Health also said there were 510 confirmed new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday which raises the statewide total to 22,464.

A total of 2,796 people have required hospitalization. Of those, 598 remain in those facilities, an increase of 28 from Tuesday. Approximately 260 are in intensive care, an increase of two from Tuesday.

16,314 people were marked as no longer needing isolation. The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

No new cases were reported by the state in either Winona, Fillmore or Houston counties.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 17 1 Houston 2 0 Winona 78 15 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health and county health departments