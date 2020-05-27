Minnesota man regrets questioning black tenants in building

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota venture capitalist says it was a mistake to question a group of black businessmen about being tenants in a building after the incident went viral on social media, and he lost his office lease. The video shows Tom Austin, a white man, saying he was going to call 911 on the group of five men when he found them using the building’s gym. The Star Tribune reports that he instead called the building’s property manager. Top Figure, a social media and branding agency, posted the video Tuesday on Instagram. The men who work at Top Figure could not be reached for comment.