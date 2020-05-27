Walz signs order allowing outdoor dining amid pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order formally implementing the next phase of his “Stay Safe MN” plan, which will allow restaurants and bars to offer outdoor dining and salons and barber shops to reopen starting next Monday. Those businesses must observe capacity limits and follow other safety restrictions. There’s still no target date for allowing restaurants and bars to serve guests indoors. Walz acknowledged at a news conference Wednesday that the terms of his order aren’t substantially different from the “cautious, strategic turn of the dial” he announced for these businesses last week.