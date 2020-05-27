Monroe County’s National Night Out canceled

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - An annual event in Monroe County won't happen this year because of COVID-19.

The Monroe County National Night Out scheduled for August 4 at Tomah's Winnebago Park was canceled Wednesday.

Tomah Health community health educator Julie Anderson MSN, RN, said in a statement that the decision to cancel the event was a group decision that included recommendations from the Monroe County Health Department.

“The Monroe County Health Department continues to recommend social distancing, handwashing, wearing masks and sanitizing supplies between uses until we have a vaccine for the virus,” Anderson said. “It would be difficult to encourage social distancing and wearing of masks at an event as large as National Night Out so we made the decision to cancel it because we felt we could not meet recommendations to maintain the health and safety of the public, which is really the main purpose of this event.”

The event drew more than 900 people to the park last year for safety demonstrations, hands on displays, and safety education.

Anderson said they're looking forward to holding the event next year.

The photo in this story was contributed by Tomah Health.