Packers’ Jones says his contract status won’t distract him

GREEN BAY (AP) - Packers running back Aaron Jones says he wants to remain in Green Bay for his entire career and that he won’t let speculation about his future distract him as he enters the final season of his contract.

The Packers drafted Boston College running back A.J. Dillon in the second round last month.

The move raised questions about Jones’ long-term future with the franchise.

Jones tied Tennessee’s Derrick Henry for the NFL lead in touchdown runs and matched Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey for first place in total touchdowns last season.