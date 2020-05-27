Protest of Minneapolis man’s death blocks Memphis street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police blocked a main thoroughfare in Memphis, Tennessee, after protesters gathered outside a police precinct to voice their anger at the death of a handcuffed black man during a confrontation with a white officer in Minnesota. A racially-mixed group of more than 70 people rallied outside the precinct in Midtown Memphis then walked down Union Avenue on Wednesday night to protest the death of George Floyd. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired and investigations are under way in Floyd’s death Monday. Protesters held signs and chanted the names of other unarmed black men who have died in confrontations with police officers in recent years.