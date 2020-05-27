Protesters stop LA freeway traffic, smash patrol car windows

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of people protesting the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis have blocked a Los Angeles freeway, damaging California Highway Patrol cars and possibly injuring a demonstrator. The demonstration by Black Lives Matter-LA and others began peacefully downtown Wednesday afternoon but then some protesters moved onto U.S. 101. An arriving CHP car was surrounded and took off with some demonstrators on the hood after a window was smashed. One man jumped off and lay on the ground before he was taken away by paramedics. The window of a second CHP car also was shattered. No arrests were made. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said officer Derek Chauvin should be charged in the death of George Floyd.