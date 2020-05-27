Towing company receives relief grant

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Craig's Towing & Repair along with 41 other small businesses received the second round of emergency relief grants from the City of La Crosse.

People are not driving as often so there are fewer flat tires and accidents that require towing.

"[I've] never experienced anything like this," co-owner Sue Redenbaugh said. "With the recession, it maybe slowed down a little bit, but this just shut everything off. Businesses are closed down so it's a lot different I believe."

Redenbaugh said they will use the money for payroll purposes so no one loses their job.

"It was challenging because money wasn't coming in like normal to pay people," she said. "But I tried to keep their families going as much as I could so they didn't have to go through unemployment."

The City of La Crosse accepted the application after they received more money from the Common Council and the CARES Act to award a second round of small business relief grants.

"What additional needs are there still? And when we worked through those applications realized there were still a lot more businesses that we wanted to help," La Crosse Economic Development Planner Andrea Schnick said. "So we're grateful to the council that they were able to provide additional funds to help those services."

According to a City of La Crosse press release, $168,200 was awarded to 42 small businesses. The grants saved 372 local jobs.