Victim in police encounter had started new life in Minnesota

A black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes was a former Texas high school football star who was carving out a living in his adopted state. George Floyd also had something in common with millions of Americans. He had lost his job because of the coronavirus pandemic. Floyd died Monday night in a confrontation that began after a grocery store employee called the police to report someone trying to pass a counterfeit bill. Floyd’s friend, Christopher Harris, said Floyd had moved to Minneapolis from Houston about five years ago to find work.