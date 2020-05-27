Weather changes to come…

Great Wednesday weather!…

Despite clouds and isolated showers, Wednesday’s weather was relatively nice. It was perhaps a little too humid for some folks as southerly winds continue. Highs reached into the 70s and 80s.

Tree pollen season…

Tree pollen counts dropped thanks to the recent rainfall, and more rain should keep the counts lower.

Widespread t-storms…

Rain should become heavier and more widespread tonight into Thursday morning. Amounts will top an inch or even more in some areas. The best chance for the heaviest will be southeast of La Crosse. There is a chance for some localized flooding, as well.

Cooler and pleasant by the weekend…

A cold front will bring a nice change to the area starting Friday. Highs will drop back into the 60s to near 70, and humidity will become more comfortable. Expect sunny skies through the weekend.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden